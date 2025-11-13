IISc clerks in Bengaluru arrested for embezzling 1.94 crore meant for student travel grants: Report

Two assistant clerks at Bengaluru’s prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and one of their partners have been arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly ₹1.94 crore that had been sanctioned for students’ foreign travel grants. Two assistant clerks at IISc, Bengaluru, and one partner have been arrested for embezzling ₹ 1.94 crore meant for student travel grants.(HT photo)

The accused have been identified as V Soundarya (25) from Yeshwanthpur and R Deepika (25) from Hesaraghatta, both employed in the IISc Registrar’s office. Police also arrested Sachin Rao (25), Deepika’s boyfriend, who is suspected of helping the duo carry out the fraud, said a report by the NDTV.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man loses ₹80 lakh in online trading fraud, probe on: Report

Investigators said the misappropriation took place between June 2024 and October 2025, during which the two clerks allegedly forged documents and approval letters to divert grant money into bank accounts belonging to their friends and family.

The scheme was exposed when IISc administrators noticed an unusually high number of travel grant approvals, including some issued to former students who had already graduated, said the report. This prompted the Registrar to order an internal audit, which uncovered widespread manipulation of student records.

The audit revealed that Soundarya and Deepika created fake travel grant requests using the names of real students but replaced their bank details with those of their own contacts.

ALSO READ | Can you guess if this 8-lane traffic jam is on busy Bengaluru road? See viral pic

According to police, part of the stolen funds was used by Deepika to buy a plot of land in Sachin’s name, as well as gold jewellery and a car. Soundarya reportedly purchased property and valuables under her relatives’ names, and both women are said to have led extravagant lifestyles funded by the embezzled money.

During the investigation, authorities seized assets worth around ₹1 crore, including property documents valued at ₹80 lakh, gold worth ₹15 lakh, ₹11 lakh in cash, and a car.

While Soundarya and Deepika have been sent to judicial custody, Sachin Rao remains in police custody as the investigation continues, the report stated.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.