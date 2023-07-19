Karnataka assembly speaker UT Khader suspended 10 MLAs of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for creating ruckus inside the assembly hall on Wednesday. The BJP MLAs demanded a discussion on the government deploying IAS officers to receive leaders for the opposition meeting that was held on Monday and Tuesday at Bengaluru. Ten Karnataka BJP MLAs suspended for creating ruckus inside the Assembly

Also Read - 300 counterfeit, expired passes to enter Karnataka assembly seized: Police

While shouting slogans against the Congress government, a few MLAs threw papers on deputy speaker Rudrappa Ramani who allowed the discussion on the state budget. Responding to the act, speaker UT Khader reportedly suspended BJP MLAs Dheeraj Muniraj, Umanath Kotian, Aravind Bellad, Yashpal Suvarna, Vedvyasa Kamath, R Ashok, Sunil Kumar, Araga Jnanendra, Bharat Shetty and Ashwathnarayan. All ten MLAs were suspended till the end of this assembly session.

Former chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai and HD Kumarswamy too slammed the Karnataka government for using IAS officers for a non-government(Opposition meeting) event in Bengaluru. JDS leader Kumarswamy in assembly alleged that the same government failed to send public servants to console farmer families when farmers died by suicide.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah clarified that the Karnataka government has no part in the opposition meeting. He said, “Chief Ministers of various states and former central ministers who arrived in Bangalore were considered as state guests. Officials were assigned only to welcome all the dignitaries as per etiquette. Apart from this, the state government has no role in this event. This kind of etiquette was observed in all previous governments.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON