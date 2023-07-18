Misuse of office for non government event: HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka Congress

Former chief minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy attacked the Karnataka government and alleged that it is misusing the office to felicitate a non-government event (Opposition meeting) in Bengaluru. The two-day meet called on by Indian National Congress (INC) saw chief ministers and opposition leaders from many parties across the country. Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

Also Read - Opposition has never considered JDS a part of them, says former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Speaking to reporters, HD Kumaraswamy said, “The Congress government in Karnataka doesn’t understand the basic rules of governance. There is a meeting happening in Bengaluru and we do not have any problem with it. But for a non-government meeting, why are IAS officers deployed to receive them? It is okay for public servants to receive the CMs of other states, but they are taking care of every leader who is attending the event. It is a clear misuse of office and the Congress led Karnataka government must answer to the people of the state.”

Also Read - 'Oppn parties have come together to fight authoritarianism…': CM Siddaramaiah's welcome message

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah clarified that the state government has no role in the opposition meeting. He tweeted, “Chief Ministers of various states and former central ministers who arrived in Bangalore were considered as state guests. Officials were assigned only to welcome all the dignitaries as per etiquette. Apart from this, the state government has no role in this event. This kind of etiquette was observed in all previous governments.”

The second day of opposition meeting began at 11am on Tuesday and the name of the opposition alliance is also likely to be decided. The leaders will reportedly hold a joint press meet in Bengaluru post the meeting to reveal the strategy to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2024 general elections.