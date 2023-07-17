'Oppn parties have come together to fight authoritarianism…': CM Siddaramaiah's welcome message

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday welcomed leaders from several opposition parties to the state capital Bengaluru, where a key two-day opposition meeting is scheduled to take place. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (ANI Photo)

In a welcome message on Twitter, the CM posted that the opposition parties have come together to fight against “authoritarianism, communalism, and corruption”.

“I heartily welcome the leaders of the prominent opposition parties in the country who have come together to fight against authoritarianism, communalism, and corruption. May the seeds sown in this peaceful garden of harmony bear the fruit to restore secular, socialist, and democratic values as enshrined in our Constitution,” his tweet read.

Leaders from a total of 24 parties are expected to gather in the Karnataka capital today. The first meeting of the opposition parties was held on June 23 in Pune, where 15 parties had joined discussions. The Karnataka CM is also expected to host a dinner for the opposition leaders at around 8 pm today after an informal meeting at 6 pm.

Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar also spoke to reporters ahead of the meeting and said, “I think all the Opposition parties of this country, except a few, have joined together...We feel that with this understanding and unity…Karnataka gave us a mandate, the entire country will give us a mandate in 2024. We will take it forward.”