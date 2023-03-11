The ambitious 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway | In Pics

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is all set to be inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. Here are pictures of the stunning project, which is expected to reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 3.5 hours to around 1.5 hours.

Ahead of its inauguration, PM Modi, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and Karnataka CM Bommai have been sharing images of the project on social media.

The 118-km expressway was built at the cost of ₹8,408 crore.

The total toll for the expressway has been set at around ₹255.

The expressway has five main bypasses, namely: Srirangapatna bypass, Mandya bypass, Bidadi bypass, a 22-kilometre-long stretch that bypasses Ramanagara and Channapatna and the Maddur bypass.

The expressway is set to host two toll-collection points, which will charge toll for six categories of vehicles.

Collection of toll from Bengaluru to Maddur will begin from March 15.

Autos and two-wheelers will not be allowed onto the expressway after toll collection begins.

BJP MP Pratap Simha is working to get the expressway named after the river Cauvery.

The expressway has also been in the news for a number of accidents, having witnessed over 77 of them in the last six months, according to police data.