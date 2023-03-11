The ambitious 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway | In Pics

Here are stunning pictures of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, an ambitious 10-lane project, which is set to be inaugurated by PM Modi tomorrow.
{{#userSubscribed}}
{{/userSubscribed}}
{{^userSubscribed}}
{{/userSubscribed}}
{{^userSubscribed}}
{{/userSubscribed}}
The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is all set to be inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. Here are pictures of the stunning project, which is expected to reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 3.5 hours to around 1.5 hours.