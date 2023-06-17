The greatest gift we give each other is quality time: Hitha Chandrashekar K

Father’s Day, back in the day, was all about planning surprises and gestures like gift-giving. But now, the only thing that actor Hitha Chandrashekar K looks forward to is spending “quality time” with her father, veteran actor Sihi Kahi Chandru.

Hitha Chandrashekar K with father and veteran actor Sihi Kahi Chandru

“I used to give him gifts growing up, but the greatest gift we give each other [now] is quality time. Growing up, it’s a vivid memory that I would wait for him at the door when he came home from his shoots. No matter how tired he would be, he would always talk to me before going to bed,” she reminisces.

The Thurthu Nirgamana (2022) actor says her father has not only been her guide in life, but also helped her find her footing in the film industry. “Growing up, he enrolled me in multiple classes such as theatre, dance, music, etc. He always supported creative expression. Even today, I’m highly inspired by his work ethics. He never only stuck to acting; he explored various mediums. And I’m doing the same,” she shares.

But, more than a father and mentor, Chandru is like a best friend to Hitha and the two can talk about almost anything. The 26-year-old tells us, “I would tell him about all the guys I was interested in, about my dates. Even when I had issues with friends, he would be my go-to person. I’ve always felt privileged to have that sort of connection with my father.”

Ask what’s her biggest learning from her dad and she says, “I’ve learnt to forgive and not hold grudges. I’ve even picked up his love language — cooking!”

Going forward, the actor, who shared the stage with her father in a play, hopes to work with him in a film. “Even though he’s my dad, it was very intimidating to share the stage with a veteran like him. I knew I had to put my best foot forward! I have a dream to work alongside him in a film as well,” Hitha signs off.

