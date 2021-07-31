‘They can fast, not my business’: Bommai says will implement Mekedatu project

Karnataka’s new chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the state will get Centre’s approval regarding the Mekedatu drinking water project over the Cauvery river. He also said that Karnataka will implement it despite any opposition from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Bommai’s comments came after newly-appointed Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai announced that the Tamil Nadu BJP unit will protest against Karnataka’s decision to go ahead with the Mekedatu project.

“He (Annamalai) will do his job. That is not related to us. Annamalai going on a fast is not my business. We will get approval for it. Let anyone fast or eat,” Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Bommai further added that Karnataka has the rights over river water and will implement the project. He further added that a detailed project report has been prepared and submitted to the Centre for approval.

The Tamil Nadu state unit of BJP will observe a daylong fast in the Cauvery delta region on August 5 to protest the decision made by the Karnataka government. Karnataka is also ruled by the BJP.

