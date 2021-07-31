Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘They can fast, not my business’: Bommai says will implement Mekedatu project
bengaluru news

‘They can fast, not my business’: Bommai says will implement Mekedatu project

Bommai’s comments came after newly-appointed Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai announced that the Tamil Nadu BJP unit will protest against Karnataka’s decision to go ahead with the Mekedatu project.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai(PTI Photo)

Karnataka’s new chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the state will get Centre’s approval regarding the Mekedatu drinking water project over the Cauvery river. He also said that Karnataka will implement it despite any opposition from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Bommai’s comments came after newly-appointed Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai announced that the Tamil Nadu BJP unit will protest against Karnataka’s decision to go ahead with the Mekedatu project.

“He (Annamalai) will do his job. That is not related to us. Annamalai going on a fast is not my business. We will get approval for it. Let anyone fast or eat,” Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Bommai further added that Karnataka has the rights over river water and will implement the project. He further added that a detailed project report has been prepared and submitted to the Centre for approval.

The Tamil Nadu state unit of BJP will observe a daylong fast in the Cauvery delta region on August 5 to protest the decision made by the Karnataka government. Karnataka is also ruled by the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
basavaraj bommai
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP