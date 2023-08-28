This Bengaluru auto driver cleared his PUC paper after dropping out of school years ago

Nidhi Agarwal, a resident of Bengaluru, recently shared her experience with an auto-rickshaw driver on social media. Introducing the driver as Baskar, she mentioned that the former had recently taken his English paper as a part of his Pre-University Course (PUC) exams. After dropping out of school in 1985, Baskar was now trying to pursue his higher education. Agarwal wrote, “Introducing Baskar ji, my @Olacabs auto companion today. He faced his English paper today, he is writing PUC exams this year after cleaning 10th in 1985. Father of two, with kids in 3rd and 6th grade. His enduring smile was truly motivating!”

Baskar, the auto driver.(X/Nidhi Agarwal)

The post has garnered thousands of views.

Earlier, the video of another Bengaluru auto driver breaking down while speaking of low wages in the city had gone viral on the internet. The driver said that he received wages as low as ₹40 even after driving for long hours. Posting the video on X, a user wrote, “A Bengaluru auto driver in tears after collecting just ₹40/- from 8 am to 1 pm. This is the result of free bus rides given by the new Cong govt in Karnataka. Pushing people into poverty.”

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “This is a huge concern. Women who can afford auto rickshaws being allowed free bus-rides disrupts the economic balance of the state. Stability can only come back after a large chunk of autorickshaws go out of the streets and their drivers find alternate avenues of earning. Congress with its shortsighted votebank-freebies plan has waded into serious trouble.”

Stories of auto drivers from Bengaluru have become a regular topic of discussion on social media. Earlier, the story of an auto driver accepting multiple rides at the same time sparked discussion on X.

