This Bengaluru hotel is inspired by Yash-starrer KGF | See pics

Kannadiga's Golden Food, a themed restaurant in Bengaluru, is getting a lot of hype for its ambience, which replicates the KGF cinematic universe, full with mines, gold bars, weapons and what not. This is probably the first restaurant in the Karnataka capital inspired by a Kannada movie.

Customers are flocking to the hotel because of its theme, revolving around the blockbuster film series starring Kannada actor Yash, KGF 1 and 2, both of which were among the highest grossing Kannada films worldwide. Here is an inside look into the place.

The restaurant's walls are painted to look like mines and decked up with shelves holding lots of gold bars.(Kannadiga's Golden Food KGF)

The black painted ceiling and walls give a dark soot-like feel to the hotel.(Kannadiga's Golden Food KGF)

The hotel has a lot of corners where weapons - guns and grenades - and gold bars are stacked like shown in the movie.(Kannadiga's Golden Food KGF)

The restaurant has a rustic vibe because of its light wooden tables and chairs.(Kannadiga's Golden Food KGF)

The hotel owners have also installed a helicopter at the first floor to indicate Rocky's (Yash's character) epic entry in the film. It also welcomes customers with the Doddamma at the entrance - the M1919 American made Browning machine gun - used by Rocky in the second KGF film.

Customers are also presented with a suitcase upon arriving at the hotel, which has to be unlocked with a code to access the menu, designed to look like a treasure map, a report said.

Located in Sahakara nagar, the hotel is open till 11 pm every night and has 3.8 stars from 145 Google reviews so far. Several customers lauded the food and the ambience, recommending the hotel to others. “New to the town and placed in good locality. Food was tasty, a bit slow in serving but sure they will overcome this. Highly recommended,” Rajesh B, a customer, wrote.

Bengaluru is home to several themed restaurants, like Gufha Restaurant in Jayanagar, themed around a cave, Platform 65, a train-themed restaurant, Central Jail in Jayanagar and Hunger Camp, an army based hotel.