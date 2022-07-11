‘This isn't Niagara...': Netizens react as Jog Falls reports rise in water level

Heavy rain along the coastal areas of Karnataka over the past two weeks has led to the rise in water level of dams, reservoirs, rivers and lakes. The picturesque Jog Falls which feature in several films, also reported rise in water levels.

Social media was abuzz with netizens sharing pictures and videos of the Jog Falls, comparing it with Niagara Falls in the US. “This is not Niagara Falls…This is Jog Falls, located in Shivamoga district of Karnataka, India,” Erik Solheim, the President of Green Belt and Road Institute, wrote.

Another user called MasRainman wrote, “Jogfalls Today visuals” and shared a video.

The water inflow into the Tungabhadra reservoir is close to one lakh cusecs a day and authorities may release water to the river at any time. The water level in Nethravati river has also touched the danger mark of 8.5 metres at several places in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

On the flipside, the rain also damaged property and disrupted daily life. A series of landslides occurred in the ghat section following heavy rains in the last few days, blocking vehicular traffic on the roads connecting the coastal area to the plains, PTI reported.

Vehicular movement was banned on Agumbe ghat, a national highway connecting Shivamogga and Udupi districts earlier. Hill collapses have also occurred on Shiradi Ghat stretch that lies on NH 75 and Sampaje Ghat on Mani-Mysuru along the national highway 275.

Due to the uprooted trees on highways on Charmadi Ghat, work is on to clear the mud on the roads using JCB machines. A landslide also occurred at Donigal of Shiradi Ghat where the national highway authority has taken up precautionary measures by placing sandbags in the area to prevent further landslip.

