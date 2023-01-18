This tech park in Bengaluru to get a direct metro rail access

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Bengaluru’s Namma Metro and ITPL (Information Technology Park Limited) for direct access to the metro line from the tech park located near Whitefield, announced the metro department. The BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) also announced that a walkway will connect both Pattandur Agrahara metro station and the techpark when the metro starts operations on Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line.

In a statement on Tuesday, BMRCL said, “A Memorandum of Understanding was signed today (Jan 17) between Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL) to provide direct access from Concourse Level of the Pattandur Agrahara Metro Station to International Tech Park, Bengaluru (ITPB) through a walkway.”

As per the MoU, the design for this walkway is approved by BMRCL but ITPL will take care of the construction. This is said to be the first such agreement on the most awaited Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line and it is also expected to help around 55,000 employees working in the tech park.

“The construction of the access infrastructure will be carried out by the ITPL as per the designs approved by BMRCL. This will help over 55 thousand employees working at the Campus to access their office straight from Metro Station without crossing the road,” read the statement further.

A trial run between KR Puram and Whitefield Line has already been conducted and operations are expected to begin this year. Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line will be inaugurated in two phases and KR Puram-Whitefield stretch will be inaugurated first.

