This viral placard at Lucky Ali's concert in Bengaluru leaves internet in splits

Published on Sep 26, 2022 02:04 PM IST

A photo widely shared online shows a concert-goer with a placard asking for flatmates.

Image from Lucky Ali's concert in Pheonix mall of Bengaluru.
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Hunting for flat mates in Bengaluru - where finding rental accommodation is itself a Herculean task - is a difficult proposition and is one that requires some out-of-the-box thinking, such as was seen at Lucky Ali's Saturday night concert. A photo widely shared online shows a concert-goer with a placard asking for flatmates.

"Flat(mates) required #bachelorette," the placard reads, with a Twitter handle @bachelorsinblr that identifies 'Ankita' as the person behind the innovative idea.

The account's bio reads: "Data Engineer. Singer and storyteller of data. Dog Ma. Whimsical. Sarcastic. Notorious but full of good intentions. House hunting in BLR insta: @bachelorsinblr".

On Sunday, Twitter handle Klub shared the image and wrote, "Peak Bengaluru moment last night at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield. Btw, this happened at the @luckyali concert."

Another Twitter user - identified as Shub Khandelwal - wrote, "You know the housing situation is bad in @peakbengaluru. when this happens in a lucky ali concert."

The image has stirred a serious debate about the housing market in Karnataka's capital - particularly for singles (of either sex) but it has also sparked a whole lot of memes!

One user wrote: "It's easier to find a life partner in Bangalore, but it's so tough to actually find a house that you’d like to live in..." Another said, "What if someone with another banner saying 'Looking for a flat' would have been there -> 'Made in Bangalore'".

Bengaluru's rental market is seeing something of a surge in demand after companies based in the city, particularly IT offices, have cancelled (or are scaling back) work-from-home measures put in place during the Covid pandemic.

