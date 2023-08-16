The fierce exchanges between the auto drivers and non-Kannada speakers living in Bengaluru have become a common affair in the recent past. An auto with an abusive message, targeting the non-Kannada speakers too went viral on social media, raking up a debate on how friendly Karnataka’s capital is for those who do not speak Kannada. A woman has come up with an idea on social media which can potentially settle the language issue between two parties.

This woman's idea to settle language row in Bengaluru impresses internet

A woman named Dravisha pitched an idea to the auto drivers, suggesting they teach Kannada to non-locals who board their auto by putting up small placards inside. In the social media platform X, she wrote, “Idea for Bangalore autos: Instead of expecting folks to speak Kannada and have rude posters, here’s something that might work better. Have small posters/placards inside the autos that can help us learn basic phrases (Ex: How much is the fare? Can you take a left? etc.). Have polite and warm phrases asking folks to speak to the drivers in Kannada.”

She also asked the auto drivers to explain why speaking Kannada is important, through the numbers in placards. “Add numbers on how Kannada is dying to showcase the passion to protect it. Low-key hoping Namma Yatri helps implement this,” she added.

The internet gave cheers to the idea, but a few users also put out their doubts on implementation. A user named Kavin wrote, “This is a fantastic idea for Uber / Ola to implement. It might not nudge them to learn Kannada but at least make them be mindful that the other person might not be comfortable in Hindi.”

Another user wrote, “Is this a solution, many may not agree but surely bridge the gap. Truly appreciate the idea. You may have to talk to namma yatri team. This can be part of the mobile app too. We will use a French or Deutsch language translator when we go on a globe trip, why not Kannada.”