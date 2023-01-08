Three men arrested for attack on Sri Ram Sene leader Kokitakera in Karnataka

The Karnataka Police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly being involved in the firing at Sri Ram Sene Belagavi president Ravi Kokitakera. The 45-year-old Sri Ram Sene Belagavi president has sustained bullet injuries to his neck and was rushed to KLES hospital in Belagavi.

According to the Belagavi Police, the accused have been identified as Rahul N Kodachawad, Jyotiba G Mutagekar and Abhijeet S Bhatkande. The reason for the attack is yet to be known and the police have already deployed an additional force at Hindagala, where the attack took place.

News agency ANI reported that the bullets were fired at Kokitakera while he was travelling in his car on Saturday evening and his driver was also injured in the attack. Kokitakera was sitting in the back seat of the car when assaulters fired from a revolver from a short range near Hindalga village. Kokitakera is currently heading the Belagavi district’s unit of Sri Ram Sene.

Earlier in July, BJP youth wing BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder had triggered massive protests by right-wing workers against its own BJP-ruled government in Karnataka, led by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The state government had handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) later. He was hacked to death by unidentified motorbike-borne assailants on July 26 night at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.

