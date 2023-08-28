Tomato prices decline sharply in Karnataka to 20 per kg as supply improves substantially

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Aug 28, 2023 03:22 PM IST

In the Mysuru APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) yard, for example, tomato prices were down to ₹14 per kg on Sunday.

From a high of 140 per kg in the wholesale market a few weeks ago, the prices of tomatoes have come down sharply in parts of Karnataka to about 20 as supply of the commodity has improved substantially, officials said on Monday.

In the Mysuru APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) yard, for example, tomato prices were down to 14 per kg on Sunday.

"Last week, the average price of tomatoes was 18 to 20 per kg as the supply has improved," Mysuru APMC Secretary M R Kumaraswamy told PTI over telephone when contacted.

Market sources said the supply of the commodity has improved by two to three times compared to last month leading to sharp decline of their prices.

"The highest price of tomatoes at the wholesale rate at Mysuru APMC was 140 per kg last month," Kumaraswamy said.

Retail prices of tomatoes are now ruling around 30 in the State, he added.

