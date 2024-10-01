Traffic jam turned dance party: Bengaluru woman joins street dancers in viral moment. Watch

In a heart-warming post, a woman stuck in Bengaluru's traffic made the most of her time by jumping out of her auto-rickshaw and joining a lively group of dancers on the street. The impromptu dance party captured the eyes of many, who lauded the woman for her carefree spirit. The woman in the viral video won hearts online with her lively and enthusiastic dance. (Instagram)

The video shared both on Instagram and X shows the woman being encouraged by her friend to join the dancers group as they are waiting in Bengaluru's traffic, after which she exits her auto-rickshaw and immerses herself in a lively dance along with several others on the street.

ALSO READ | Mystery lights paint Bengaluru sky pink, yellow and green. They turned out to be…

A video of her unexpected dance moves quickly gained popularity online. Posted by Sharanya Mohan on Instagram and Manjula Shobha on X, the footage captures her jumping out, enjoying the rhythm with the crowd, and then smoothly returning to her auto as the traffic gives way, as if it were the most ordinary thing in the world.

“POV: You're stuck in Bengaluru traffic”, she wrote as a caption, adding, “PS: I love namma uru vibes”

ALSO READ | Pakistani family, living in India for 10 years under ‘Sharma’ name, arrested near Bengaluru: Report

“Bengaluru never fails to amaze me. all these years and I still end up having unique experiences from time to time :’) Thank you, Blr for being my home away from home and filling my life with wholesome experiences! These people were such a vibe,” she posted.

The post garnered as many as 13 lakh views on Instagram and was flooded with comments. See the video here:

“South Indian men ❤️❤️,” one user replied.

“The best reel I have seen today of my Namma Bengaluru!!! Loveeee it!” another shared.

WATCH: Bengaluru woman films disturbing carjacking attempt while waiting in vehicle

“You’re living most of the Bengaluru girls’ dream,” a user responded, with another posting, “Boys Energy Automatically Raised.”