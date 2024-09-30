WATCH: Bengaluru woman films disturbing carjacking attempt while waiting in vehicle

In a disturbing incident in Bengaluru, a woman narrowly escaped an attempted carjacking while waiting in her vehicle in Marathahalli area. The man attempted this in a busy street where pedestrians were walking and vehicles were passing by.(X)

In a video that has circulated on social media, a man is seen approaching the woman's car and attempting to open all four doors, only to discover that they are locked.

Noticing the threat, the woman began recording the incident on her phone. The man then shifted to the right side of her vehicle and tried to break the window, which was captured on video. In a swift decision, the woman started her car and quickly drove away to safety.

Shockingly, the man attempted this in a busy street where pedestrians were walking and vehicles were passing by. As seen in the video, the area was well lit, yet he proceeded without hesitation.

According to a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the woman is now sharing her experience to raise awareness among others, particularly women, about the importance of staying vigilant and ensuring personal safety in similar situations. She emphasises the necessity of locking car doors and trusting one’s instincts in potentially dangerous scenarios. However, HT.com could not independently verify the video.

