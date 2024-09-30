Menu Explore
WATCH: Bengaluru woman films disturbing carjacking attempt while waiting in vehicle

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Shrikant Deshpande
Sep 30, 2024 08:22 PM IST

In a video that has circulated on social media, a man is seen approaching the woman's car and attempting to open all four doors in Bengaluru's Marathahalli.

In a disturbing incident in Bengaluru, a woman narrowly escaped an attempted carjacking while waiting in her vehicle in Marathahalli area.

The man attempted this in a busy street where pedestrians were walking and vehicles were passing by.(X)
The man attempted this in a busy street where pedestrians were walking and vehicles were passing by.(X)

In a video that has circulated on social media, a man is seen approaching the woman's car and attempting to open all four doors, only to discover that they are locked.

Noticing the threat, the woman began recording the incident on her phone. The man then shifted to the right side of her vehicle and tried to break the window, which was captured on video. In a swift decision, the woman started her car and quickly drove away to safety.

Shockingly, the man attempted this in a busy street where pedestrians were walking and vehicles were passing by. As seen in the video, the area was well lit, yet he proceeded without hesitation.

According to a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the woman is now sharing her experience to raise awareness among others, particularly women, about the importance of staying vigilant and ensuring personal safety in similar situations. She emphasises the necessity of locking car doors and trusting one’s instincts in potentially dangerous scenarios. However, HT.com could not independently verify the video.

(Also Read: Bengaluru love triangle murder: Man kills roommate after fight over woman | Report)

Check the post here:

Also Read: Bengaluru woman’s colleague identified as main suspect in fridge murder case: Report)

In August, burglars in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar targeted parked cars on a busy street, using a specialised tool to steal laptops and other valuables in broad daylight. The incident occurred on August 22. One of the victims affected in the incident, narrated the ordeal on social media to alert residents and call for immediate police action.

As many as four cars were targeted by thieves on the bustling Indira Nagar Main 100ft road near the Global Desi store and Westside at around 7.30 pm, according to the post. The thieves smashed the windows of all four vehicles, stealing three bags containing laptops and other valuables. 

