Transfer the defense lands to BBMP: Bengaluru MP urges in Parliament

Karnataka BJP MP PC Mohan on Monday urged the defense ministry to transfer ownership of lands in state capital Bengaluru to the city's civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), to help it begin infrastructure works. The Bengaluru (central) MP also said the local defense authorities were not allowing civic officials to carry out development works.

Speaking in Parliament, Mohan said, "Bengaluru has been rapidly growing with people coming from all parts of the country. The infrastructure has to keep in pace with the rapid population growth. Both Government of Karnataka and BBMP are working to develop the infrastructure across the city but certain pockets of land remain as the defense property."

Mohan reminded the ministry it had agreed to transfer the land to the BBMP.

"In 2018 the then honorable defence minister had agreed to exchange land between defence authorities and the civic body in 10 locations of Bengaluru. Except for three locations, BBMP is not given permission to proceed with the planned infrastructural works," he said.

The BJP leader also said holding up the work was causing inconvenience to the public. "As work has been halted, heavy traffic is causing great discomfort to the public. I hereby request defence minister Rajnath Singh and his office to complete the transfer of lands to the BBMP."

