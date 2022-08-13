'Treat for senses': What made S Jaishankar say this amid Bengaluru visit

Foreign minister S. Jaishankar was on Friday seen enjoying local delicacies during his Bengaluru visit. The union minister visited the city's famous VV Puran food street, also called ‘Thindi Beedi’. Prominent Youtuber and food blogger Kripal Amanna accompanied the minister and explained to him about the local food.

The minister took to social media and shared his experiences of tasting various dishes at VV Puram. “Toured Bengaluru’s famous V V Puram food street with popular food blogger Kripal Amanna. A real treat for the senses and a storehouse of the city’s culinary history. And a special opportunity to celebrate (sic)” he tweeted.

Kripal suggested various dishes at the food street and told the minister about the cultural history of the place and the food. “An absolute honour to spend an evening with our esteemed External Affairs Minister Shri @DrSJaishankar discussing most things food. Grateful to the universe that conspired to make this happen,(sic)” wrote the YouTuber.

The minister tasted local desserts like Holige, gudbud and tried some scrumptious ice-cream flavours. He also distributed the national flags to the shop owners as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Karnataka minister Ashwathnarayan was present at VV Puram along with the union minister. In a tweet, he wrote “Good food and interesting conversation are eternal ways that can create memorable moments! Had a great time with the External Affairs Minister of India @DrSJaishankar avaru and Food Blogger @kripalamanna avaru at the famous VV Puram Food Street, Bengaluru. (sic)".

On Saturday, Union Minister Jaishankar participated in Tiranga rally which was held in the Karnataka capital.

