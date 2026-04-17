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Trekking without nature guide won't be allowed; Karnataka forest minister releases SOP

Trekking without nature guide won't be allowed; Karnataka forest minister releases SOP

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 02:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday said that trekking will no longer be permitted on any approved trekking routes under the forest department, without a certified nature guide equipped with GPS-enabled walkie-talkies.

Trekking without nature guide won't be allowed; Karnataka forest minister releases SOP

Speaking after releasing the Standard Operating Procedure formulated for the safety of trekkers, he said that there will be one local nature guide for every 10 trekkers. A maximum of 150 trekkers will be allowed per batch on any trekking route.

According to him, online registration for trekking is mandatory. Even if a single individual registers for a particular day, a guide will still be provided, and trekking without a guide will not be allowed.

He said the SOP was introduced following recent incidents, including a woman from Kerala who went missing for three days in the forests during a trek at Tadiandamol hill in Kodagu, and a minor girl who went missing and was later found dead near Manikyadhara in Chikkamagaluru, which is outside forest jurisdiction.

Citing the SOP, the statement said that nature guides must ensure that no trekker moves ahead of them or is left behind. Headcounts must be conducted at base camps and rest points.

"Guides must communicate with the base camp via walkie-talkie every 30 minutes. If there is no communication within an hour of the trek starting, base camp staff will contact the guide to confirm safety," it said.

The SOP states that minors must carry a consent letter from their parents or guardians, and senior citizens must provide a fitness certificate confirming their physical capability to undertake trekking. To be able to respond to unexpected health issues, trekkers and guides must carry a first aid kit.

However, flash photography, single-use plastics, and carry bags are prohibited and trekkers must bring back their waste and dispose of it only at base camps, as per SOP.

It further said that all trekking routes under the forest department will be integrated into the official website to enable advance booking of tickets.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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