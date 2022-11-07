Trial runs begin for Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat to be flagged off by PM Modi

The trial runs of the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train started on Monday morning at Chennai’s MG Ramachandran railway station. This is the first Vande Bharat express in south India, and it will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11. This new service will connect Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka to Tamil Nadu’s Chennai and is set to increase the connectivity between three IT cities. Launched under the Make-in-India initiative, the semi-high-speed service is expected to boost tourism with faster and more comfortable travel options between the three cities.

The average speed of the Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat express service will be between 75 and 77 kilometers per hour. The distance between the two cities is around 504 kilometres and it will take around a six-and-a-half hour journey to reach Mysuru from Chennai.

According to the schedule, the train will leave Chennai Central at 5.50 am, stop at Bengaluru's Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KRS) Station at 10.25 am and reach Mysuru at 12.30 pm. The train will run on six days of the week; it will not be available on Wednesday. It will also have 16 coaches, with automated doors and seats that can rotate 180 degrees.

This Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat express is the fifth service in India. The four trains launched so far connect Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Varanasi and other destinations.