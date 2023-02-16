Trishul in the sky at Bengaluru's Aero India Show. Watch

The aircrafts that are delivering the scintillating performances at Bengaluru’s Aero India show have become talk of the town and one such performance was a Trishul formation in the sky by the aircrafts. The video that shows three aircraft forming the shape of a trident in the sky has gone viral on the internet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the video on the internet from the inaugural day of the Aero India show. The crowd was seen cheering at the impressive Trishul formation in midair and it also stood out to be one of the highlights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Aero India show will conclude tomorrow (February 17) and many spectators are expected to visit the Yelahanka air station on the final day. The aerial show is open to the public on February 16 and 17.

Also Read| Aero India 2023: From Prachand chopper to jetpacks — main attractions

PM Narendra Modi was in Bengaluru during the inauguration of Aero India Show on February 13. Speaking at the event, he said Bengaluru's sky would witness the capability of a ‘new India’. "Bengaluru's sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of new India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing it. The sky of Bengaluru is truly witnessing the capability of new India," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON