Tumakuru: 6 injured in LPG cylinder blast

Bengaluru Six people of a family including two children were injured in a LPG cylinder blast in Tumakuru district of Karnataka, police said on Friday.

A portion of the house and RCC roof collapsed due to impact of the blast.

According to police, the blast took place at Sira town in Tumakuru. The injured has been identified as Gulab Jan (55) Nasim Khan (32) , Nijam Khan (34), Siddik khan (9), Arshiya(5) and Sadhika Begum (26), police said. The incident unfolded at the residence of Jan in Park Mohalla on Madhugiri Road, and the injured individuals were taken to Tumakuru district government hospital and later shifted to Victoria hospital Bengaluru, police said.

A portion of the house and RCC roof collapsed due to impact of the blast. "We heard a loud sound in the morning at 6.40am. Soon the wall of kitchen collapsed, injuring six people who were in the house", a local resident, Mohammed Fairoz, told reporters.

“Soon after receiving complaint, we summoned fire force personnel to spot, who then confirmed that it was a LPG cylinder blast,” Sira circle inspector Manje Gowda said. He said Gulab, Nasim and child Arshiya are injured critically and are being treated in ICU, while others are out of danger.

He said that the mishap occurred due to leakage of LPG from the cylinder during night and while igniting the stove to make coffee in the morning, the leaked gas caught fire and the caused blast. He added that a complaint has been filed and investigation is underway.

Tumkur superintendent of police, KV Ashok, visited and inspected the scene of the incident. Sira constituency MLA TB Jayachandra also visited the site and consoled family members.

