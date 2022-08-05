Twins barred from boarding flight to Singapore at KIA over vaccine rules: Report
- Two 12-year-old brothers were denied boarding to a Singapore-bound flight because they had taken the Corbevax vaccine which is not yet approved for international travel, a report said.
Two brothers heading to Singapore for a vacation were stopped from boarding their flight at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport last week due to Covid vaccine rules in that country. The brothers have been inoculated with the indigenously made Corbevax, which has not yet approved by Singapore.
According to a report by The Times of India, Ronit and Ronav Agrawal (12) were set to travel with seven family members on a Singapore Airlines flight.
Unfortunately for them, Singapore does not yet recognise the vaccine; which is approved for use in India. The rest of the group was cleared for travel; the boys' parents and their younger brother chose to stay back while the others went on.
The Corbevax vaccine, made by Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited, has also not yet been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The parents then booked a flight to Thailand instead, as they did not want to disappoint the children, and have asked for a refund from the airline.
-
Eight smugglers from Punjab arrested on Indo-Pak border; car, bike recovered too
Rajasthan police on Thursday arrested eight smugglers who had come to collect heroin consignment from the Indo-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district. Police arrested eight smugglers, residents of district Ferozepur, Punjab as they had come to take the delivery of heroin from Pakistan at 14S Manjhiwala village. The police also recovered a car and motorcycle with no number plate.
-
Delhi Police issues travel advisory amid Congress protests; key roads blocked
Ahead of Congress' protests against rising prices and their plans to turn up in large numbers to gherao Prime Minister house on Friday, Delhi Police have prepared an elaborate security and traffic arrangement plan to avoid any untoward incidents and traffic chaos; police officers aware of the development said. “The commuters using vehicles are requested to plan their journey in advance according to their convenience,” the traffic police order read.
-
Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked in Ramban due to landslides
The 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked due to fresh landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains on Friday morning, said officials. “Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) is blocked at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban due to continuous shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar national highway without confirmation from Traffic Control Units at Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban,” said a J&K Traffic Police official.
-
Events in Bengaluru this weekend
Events happening in Bengaluru this weekend, i.e., Friday, Saturday and Sunday - SneakinOut Bangalore - An exhibition brought to you by Royal Enfield, featuring the best of sneaker, streetwear and culture brands for the fashionista in you. The seven-hour event will start on Sunday at 3 p.m. at JW Mariott Hotel in Bengaluru for ₹199 per head. Book tickets on Bookmyshow. A two-hour class for ages 12 and above at ₹,625 per head.
-
Madhya Pradesh man dies as father chops his hand for refusing to give him keys
A 30-year-old man allegedly died after Santosh's father and uncle thrashed him before one of his hands was chopped at Bobai in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Thursday. Damoh police superintendent D R Tenivar said Moti Kacchi, the father, 52, attacked Santosh for refusing to give him keys of his motorcycle. “Moti Kacchi surrendered to the police and he was arrested him under Indian Penal Code's Section 302 (murder),” said Tenivar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics