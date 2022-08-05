Twins barred from boarding flight to Singapore at KIA over vaccine rules: Report

Two brothers heading to Singapore for a vacation were stopped from boarding their flight at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport last week due to Covid vaccine rules in that country. The brothers have been inoculated with the indigenously made Corbevax, which has not yet approved by Singapore.

According to a report by The Times of India, Ronit and Ronav Agrawal (12) were set to travel with seven family members on a Singapore Airlines flight.

Unfortunately for them, Singapore does not yet recognise the vaccine; which is approved for use in India. The rest of the group was cleared for travel; the boys' parents and their younger brother chose to stay back while the others went on.

The Corbevax vaccine, made by Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited, has also not yet been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The parents then booked a flight to Thailand instead, as they did not want to disappoint the children, and have asked for a refund from the airline.