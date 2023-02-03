Twitter users caption heart-warming video of Bengaluru traffic cops dancing

A video of traffic police personnel dancing at an event in Bengaluru is making rounds on social media, with several internet users saying it is heart warming to see the cops having a light hearted moment. Although Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video, the police officials are seen dancing at a gathering meant to celebrate their department, called ‘Celebrating Namma Bengaluru's Traffic Police’.

The video, which has over 13,000 views at the time this article was being written, was shared by several handles to Twitter, with one user saying, “Quote this tweet & Caption it.” It showed several traffic cops breaking out in step with their colleagues.

The post garnered a horde of responses from Twitter users, who handed out quirky captions for the video.

“Practicing to entertain public stuck in traffic @ Bangalore,” one said, while another replied, “Everybody reached target, promoted and one week paid holiday.”

“Monthly target reached in 1 day,” another said.

“When everyone in Bengaluru started using public transport & the need for traffic police to clear traffic came down,” a reply read.

“When you meet monthly fine collection quota in 1 week,” was another caption.

“When traffic police catches you for not wearing helmet and then they realise that you don't have DL, gaadi documents and you are drunk,” a user commented.

