Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / WATCH | Bride ditches car, takes Metro to avoid Bengaluru traffic

WATCH | Bride ditches car, takes Metro to avoid Bengaluru traffic

bengaluru news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 03:45 PM IST

A bride in Bengaluru ditched her car as she was stuck in traffic and took the metro instead to reach her wedding hall on time, which internet users are calling a “peak Bengaluru” moment.

A bride stuck in heavy traffic ditched her car and took a metro to her wedding hall.(@ForeverBLRU/Twitter)
A bride stuck in heavy traffic ditched her car and took a metro to her wedding hall.(@ForeverBLRU/Twitter)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A Bengaluru bride has taken the internet by surprise after she ditched her car and took the metro instead to reach her wedding hall on time amid heavy traffic. A video of the same, which shows the bride decked in jewels and full makeup riding the metro, is circulating on social media.

Bengaluru's infamous traffic congestions caused the bride to be late for her own wedding, but the internet is lauding her for handling the situation with grace and positivity after she hopped onto a metro with a smile.

ALSO READ | Here's what the internet had to say to man calling Bengaluru a 'heaven’

Calling her a “smart bride” and sharing the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Whatte STAR!! Stuck in heavy traffic, smart Bengaluru bride ditches her car, & takes metro to reach her wedding hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!! @peakbengaluru moment.”

The video has over 3000 views, and shows the bride waving while she gets through the metro's automatic entry gate and onto a metro train. She is later seen reaching the wedding venue and sitting on the stage to attend the ceremony.

ALSO READ | Caught on camera: Elephant chases safari goers at Karnataka's Nagarahole park. Watch scary video here

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video. Meanwhile, a social media user replied, “He he masth bride, Nam Kannada hudgi,” meaning ‘our Kannada girl’.

Another thanked the metro and asked what would have happened if the metro wasn't there. “Thanks to Metro. What if Metro wasn't there ???”, to which, a reply read, “Marriage cancel.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru twitter video
bengaluru twitter video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out