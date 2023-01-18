WATCH | Bride ditches car, takes Metro to avoid Bengaluru traffic

A Bengaluru bride has taken the internet by surprise after she ditched her car and took the metro instead to reach her wedding hall on time amid heavy traffic. A video of the same, which shows the bride decked in jewels and full makeup riding the metro, is circulating on social media.

Bengaluru's infamous traffic congestions caused the bride to be late for her own wedding, but the internet is lauding her for handling the situation with grace and positivity after she hopped onto a metro with a smile.

Calling her a “smart bride” and sharing the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Whatte STAR!! Stuck in heavy traffic, smart Bengaluru bride ditches her car, & takes metro to reach her wedding hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!! @peakbengaluru moment.”

The video has over 3000 views, and shows the bride waving while she gets through the metro's automatic entry gate and onto a metro train. She is later seen reaching the wedding venue and sitting on the stage to attend the ceremony.

Whatte STAR!! Stuck in Heavy Traffic, Smart Bengaluru Bride ditches her Car, & takes Metro to reach Wedding Hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!! @peakbengaluru moment 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LsZ3ROV86H — Forever Bengaluru 💛❤️ (@ForeverBLRU) January 16, 2023

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video. Meanwhile, a social media user replied, “He he masth bride, Nam Kannada hudgi,” meaning ‘our Kannada girl’.

Another thanked the metro and asked what would have happened if the metro wasn't there. “Thanks to Metro. What if Metro wasn't there ???”, to which, a reply read, “Marriage cancel.”