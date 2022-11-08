Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Here's what the internet had to say to man calling Bengaluru a 'heaven’

Here's what the internet had to say to man calling Bengaluru a 'heaven’

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 05:49 PM IST

The internet had mixed reactions when a social media user called Bengaluru the best place in the world.

The social media user cited Bengaluru's climate, lakes and parks, among many other things to be reasons why it is the best place in the world.(Photo by Satyaprakash Kumawat on Unsplash)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A social media post by a man claiming to be a Bengaluru resident - on why the city is the best place in the world - has triggered mixed reactions. The original post was on Facebook but it was re-shared on Twitter by his friend.

"I am living in heaven. Bengaluru is the best place in the world. By far," the original post read. "It is not just about nice and caring people."

The reasons for the claim are as follows:

1. Practically zero crime.

2. Pubs here easily beat the best in London and Munich.

3. Hospitals are unparalleled and practically free ($15 for world's best doctor and medicine for OPD).

4. Hotels here are class above those in Europe and America.

5. World-class European cuisine at $15 ($100 in London).

6. World's best Indian food. About $1.

7. 5 km radius from my home has more start-ups and unicorns than England does.

8. 5 km radius from my home has more global R&D than entire England.

9. I can drive and park almost everywhere (try that in smaller cities such as NY or London).

10. The climate, the lakes, the parks +++..."

About Bengaluru's infamous traffic congestions, he said, “I know, I know: The traffic. That is just the sixth finger of Hrithik.”

Netizens were mixed in their opinions on the post.

One user wrote, "Where do these ppl live in BLR & what do they do? They seem to be cut off from the reality of living in IND. How does living within 5 KM of start-ups improve one's life? Parking anywhere? That's called being irresponsible! Hosp r free? 83 per meal? Affordable?"

Another agreed Bengaluru is the best and tweeted, "Proud Bengalurian!!! Nothing can beat it! Weather, Mysore Silks, food, people, attitude, shopping, partying, schools, parks... Just everything! Traffic chaos, Auto guys no problem. Other cities are worse. #NammaBengaluru #IloveBengaluru."

Others took a dig at well-known commute problems, writing, "Particularly, your auto drivers are the most caring & among the loveliest people", to which one person replied, "Yes especially when it starts raining they will come to you lift your bags take you to your home cook you a meal and then leave."

