Two cops dismissed from services for extorting a couple in Bengaluru

The police department of Karnataka has dismissed two Bengaluru constables from service on Friday for extorting a couple in December last year. The two constables were identified as Rajesh and Nagesh were working at the Sampigehalli police station in the city and a probe was ordered after a tweet alleging extortion went viral.

A resident named Karthik Patri shared a long thread about a traumatic incident that left him and his wife shocked. He wrote, “I would like to share a traumatic incident my wife and I encountered the night before. It was around 12:30 midnight. My wife and I were walking back home after attending a friend’s cake-cutting ceremony. a pink Hoysala patrol van stopped by us. Two men in police uniforms asked us to show our ID cards. We were taken aback. Why should an adult couple walking on the street on a normal day be asked to show their ID cards?”

The two police personnel then said that they are not allowed to roam on the road after 11pm and demanded Rs. 3,000 as penalty, said Patri. “We apologized for being ignorant about the rule and assured them of not venturing out at night again. We thought we were over it, but it was as if the two men were waiting for this moment. They refused to let us go and demanded ₹3,000 as penalty. Our hearts sunk,” read another tweet.

The two constables were immediately identified and a probe was initiated by the police department.

