Bengaluru, The Karnataka government has constituted two committees to probe the collapse of a compound wall at the government-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital here following heavy rains that claimed 7 lives.

Two inquiry committees set up to probe Bowring Hospital compound wall collapse

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Both committees have been asked to submit their reports within a week.

While one committee consisting of the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District and the Yelahanka Tahsildar will inquire into the incident locally, another five-member panel comprising PWD department officials has been constituted to conduct a technical inquiry, headed by Mohan K, retired Chief Engineer, PWD.

"On April 29, due to heavy rains in Bengaluru city, the compound wall of the Bowring Hospital suddenly collapsed, resulting in the tragic death of 7 people on the spot, including a girl who was standing for shelter from the rain. The Chief Minister has taken a serious view of the incident," the government order dated April 30 said.

Noting that the tragedy occurred because the compound wall was not repaired on time, the order said, "the Public Works Department has been directed to conduct an inquiry in this matter, obtain an explanation from the concerned officials, and urgently submit a report through the retired Chief Engineer."

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{{^usCountry}} The Terms of Reference for the inquiry committees include verifying the year the structure was constructed and the materials used, and possible factors that might have led to the tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Terms of Reference for the inquiry committees include verifying the year the structure was constructed and the materials used, and possible factors that might have led to the tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also, the committees will look into whether the structure was maintained as per norms, if any other works taken up on the campus led to weakening the structure, whether the wall's lifecycle was over and if so why it was not rebuilt, among other points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also, the committees will look into whether the structure was maintained as per norms, if any other works taken up on the campus led to weakening the structure, whether the wall's lifecycle was over and if so why it was not rebuilt, among other points. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday ordered the immediate suspension of an executive engineer in connection with the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday ordered the immediate suspension of an executive engineer in connection with the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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