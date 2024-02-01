Two men try to click selfie, narrowly escape elephant attack in Karnataka's Bandipur forest. VIDEO

A viral video has emerged from the Bandipur forest area in the Karnataka-Kerala border where a wild elephant was seen chasing two people while they stepped out of the car to take a selfie. The incident reportedly left one injured who escaped death in Tusker's attack. 2 men try to click selfie, narrowly escape Elephant attack in Bandipur forest

In a video that took the internet by storm, two men had gotten out of their car in the middle of the forest to click pictures in the forest. A wild elephant from behind immediately ran towards two men and chased them. In the middle, one of the men collapsed while running and the elephant even tried to run over him when he crashed on the road. However, the person managed to escape as the elephant headed back to the forest from the road.

The viral video once again questioned implementing restrictions in forest areas to protect wildlife. Users on social media also slammed the two men for venturing out of the car in a forest region.

A user said, “ The person is very lucky to have survived the Elephant attack at Bandipur-Wayanad Tiger Reserve.”

Another user said, “If you play with wildlife, you do not stand a chance. It's just luck that he survived.”

This is not the first time that the elephants behaved aggressively and chased tourists at Bandipur forest. Last year, a video surfaced where an elephant chased tourists who were on safari. The well-trained driver helped tourists narrowly escape the attack.

The man-animal conflict has significantly risen in Karnataka over the past few months. The state government has even formed special task forces to tackle such incidents as the state is covered with wide forests.