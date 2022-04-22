Two new Covid-19 sub-variants found in Bengaluru
A day after Karnataka's Health Minister K Sudhakar said that a fourth wave of COVID-19 will not happen in the state, two new variants of the virus have been detected in Bengaluru, while the state's Test Positivity Rate (TPR) crossed the 1% mark.
Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar had assured that the government was taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries. However, amid a slight rise in nation-wide count of COVID-19 cases, two new SARS-CoV-2 mutants, called the BA.2.10 and the BA.2.12, have been found in Bengaluru by INSACOG attached labs, which is a forum set up under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The BA.2.10 and the BA.2.12 are reportedly related to the Omicron sub-variant BA.2. However, it was reported that the data obtained is too limited to know the transmission rate of these sub-variants. The daily COVID-19 update tweet from BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta for Thursday showed that the city's positivity rate was 2.42% in Bengaluru
According to data shared by the health department on Thursday, Bengaluru Urban has reported 300 cases in the past week, while the district had around 1,428 active cases.
INSACOG scientists in Delhi admitted to having found the BA2.12.1 mutant, which is also a sub-type under the Omicron variant. This could possibly be the reason for the recent surge in cases, which is probably the reason for the current surge. The report quoted experts who said that the BA2.10 sub-lineage has been found in the past places like South Africa, but the clinical picture is more or less the same as Omicron. Hence, there is no need to panic.
On the other hand, the state's positivity rate is on the rise. Karnataka had consistently been maintaining a TPR of less than 0.5% since mid-March, but a report said that it rose from 0.56% on April 10 to 0.78% the next day and touched 1.02% on Thursday. This TPR is the highest in over a month.
