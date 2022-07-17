Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bengaluru news

Two students die in bike mishap in Karnataka

Both the students are identified as the residents of Andhra Pradesh. 
Published on Jul 17, 2022 04:24 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Two students from Manipal died in an accident after their two-wheeler skidded and hit a median on National Highway 66 at Kambadakone in Udupi district on Sunday morning.

Police sources said the deceased were both natives of Andhra Pradesh. The two were moving towards Murudeshwar from Manipal when the bike rider lost control and crashed the bike into a name board in the median.

Though the local people rushed them to hospital, they died on the way, sources said. Byndoor police visited the spot and investigation is on.

