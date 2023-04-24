The annual discount sale of Malleshwaram’s Mysore silks in Bengaluru turned into a frenzy after two women fought over a saree inside the store. In a viral video, the two women were seen involved in a fist fight with each other in an extremely crowded Mysore silks store.

Two women get into fist fight for a saree at Bengaluru's discount store. Video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by a Twitter user R Vaidya, two women were seen getting into a heated argument over a saree while shopping. The fight escalated and they both started attacking each other physically and were seen getting to a fist fight. The security staff tried to separate them from each other, but the fierce customers continued to hurl slaps at each other. Mysore silks had a massive crowd shopping inside the store when the incident happened.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video took the internet by storm and the Twitter users are quick to share their two cents on the incidents. A user wrote, “I like the ones who are shopping without even turning their heads to see what's happening, oblivious of the ruckus.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another user wrote, “In this country, we have people fighting for land, money and saree.”

Malleshwaram has many saree stores with a few offerings' huge discounts once a year. Massive crowds from across Bengaluru will be observed at these stores during the sale time.