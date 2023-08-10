Bengaluru: Uber driver assaults woman, her son for entering wrong cab, arrested

The Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested an Uber cab driver for allegedly assaulting a woman passenger and her son after they mistakenly got into the wrong cab, officials said.

Victim’s husband shared the CCTV footage of the assault on his wife and kid by Uber driver in Bengaluru (Twitter Photo)

The incident occurred on Wednesday in south Bengaluru’s Bhoganahalli area under Bellandur police limits. The accused has been identified as Basavaraju, a resident of Malleshwaram. The incident came to light after the victim’s husband Ajay Agarwal shared the incident on social media.

According to Agarwal, his wife had booked a cab to take their son to Manipal Hospital. The cab, which was being driven by Basavaraj, arrived at about 11.05am.

“…As soon as my family got in and before any movement, they realised they had entered the wrong cab and immediately notified the driver. My son came out but the driver started to shout and accelerated the car, while my wife was still stepping out. He further came out aggressively and attacked my wife (by continuously hitting her on the head). My son, who came to rescue, was also assaulted,” Agarwal wrote X, formally Twitter.

Agarwal alleged that the driver continued his rampage as the neighbours came to their rescue.

“ When the police were dialled, the driver got in his car and tried to flee, but he was stopped at the main security gate of our campus,” Agarwal wrote.

Following the incident, Agarwal registered a complaint with the Bellandur police. “We have duly filed a police complaint and trust that justice will prevail. Apart from multiple witnesses, the entire incident is captured in the security camera and is submitted to the Police,” read his post.

“Uber, with the latest tech and your stated focus on security, we could not reach you. Please desist from showing any concern and promise to investigate it. As a loyal and long-term customer of Uber, I for sure expected better compliance and governance,” his post further read.

Uber India responded to Agarwal’s post saying, “Behavior like this is taken seriously on our platform, Ajay. Kindly share your registered details with us via Direct Message. We will investigate further.”

Meanwhile, the accused told the police that the woman passenger behaved rudely and slammed the door of the car while getting down.