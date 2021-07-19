Unabated rains in coastal Karnataka claim 1 life; 'red alert' for 2 days

One person died and hundreds of houses were submerged in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of coastal Karnataka following heavy rains prompting authorities to issue a "red alert" for the next two days starting Monday, Udayavani newspaper reported.

The person who died has been identified as Vasanth Naika of Vital.

The incessant and heavy rains in the Dakshina Kannada district have left a trail of destruction. Many low lying areas in Mangaluru city have been inundated making driving difficult. In many places traffic has been diverted. A part of the National Highways 75 and 66 have also been inundated.

In the industrial area of Baikampady near Mangaluru, due to overnight landslides on Sunday, vehicles of a cement ready mix company have been buried under tons of mud and an interlock producing unit has also sustained damage due to the landslide.

In Bantwal taluk, two different areas have experienced heavy landslides that have destroyed hundreds of areca nut and coconut trees. Three houses have been damaged due to flooding in the low lying areas.

Rivers in the district – the Netravati, Kumaradhara, Nandini and their tributaries – are in spate. As a result, the catchment areas of these rivers have been flooded damaging nine houses in Mangaluru, Bantwal, Vital, Kanyana, Puttur, Madanthyar, Uppinangadi, Dharmasthala, Subramanya, Sullia, Panja and Ullal.

In the Udupi district, eight houses have been affected and seven of them have been completely destroyed. In all, 15 people living in them have been shifted to safer places.

The bathing ghats of the Subramanya and Dharmasthala temples have also been flooded. Devotees going to these temples have been barred from getting into the bathing ghats. The scenic Kamalashile Brahmi Durgaparmeshwari temple in Siddapur in the Udupi district has been submerged up to the sanctum sanctorum.

