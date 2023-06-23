US consulate in Bengaluru will benefit 4 to 5L people of Karnataka: Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said that the consulate of United States in the city could help at least four to five lakh people of Karnataka annually in getting the visa related works done. A Whitehouse official in the United States has officially confirmed the establishment of US consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Speaking to the reporters on Friday, Tejasvi said, “The people of Bengaluru had to go to Chennai, Hyderabad or New Delhi to get any US visa related works. It used to cost them anywhere between Rs. 25, 000 to Rs. 30, 000. Even after having the largest number of students and techies who commute to the United States, Bengaluru did not have a consulate. We are fully happy about the Whitehouse announcement and I thank PM Narendra Modi for making it possible. The US consulate in Bengaluru will help four to five lakh people in Karnataka every year to get their visa stampings done, without having to travel outside the state.”

He also appealed the current government to cooperate with the US officials in acquiring land for the US consulate in Bengaluru. “During the previous BJP government, then CM Yediyurappa was fully committed to acquire land for the consulate. Since it is now announced, the request of the current Congress government to fully cooperate with US government in all consulate related works,” he added.

Last month, Australian Prime Minister Albanese announced an Australian consulate in Bengaluru. He then said the opening of the new diplomatic mission in Bengaluru will help in connecting the country's businesses to India's booming digital and innovation ecosystem.