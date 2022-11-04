Vande Bharat Express from Bengaluru to Chennai from Nov 11 | 5 facts to know

The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express is set to make its debut in south India on November 11. Here are five facts you need to know about India's first high-speed train.

1. This is the the fifth Vande Bharat Express in India. It will connect Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka to Tamil Nadu capital Chennai. The train - part of the 'make in India' campaign - will be flagged off by prime minister Narendra Modi. The Vande Bharat services are expected to boost tourism as well as provide faster and more comfortable travel options. The four trains launched so far connect Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Varanasi and other destinations.

2. The average speed of the Chennai-Mysuru service will be between 75 and 77 kilometres per hour. Travel time - the distance is around 504 kilometres - will be around six-and-a-half hours. The train will leave Chennai Central at 5.50 am, stop at Bengaluru's Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KRS) Station and reach Mysuru at 12.30 pm.

3. For the return journey, it will leave Mysuru at 1.05 pm, arrive in Bengaluru at 2.25 pm and reach Chennai at 7.35 pm.

Here is the schedule of Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express:

4. The train will run on six days of the week; it will not be available on Wednesday. It will pass Perambur, Veppampattu, Katpadi Junction, Gudupalli and Malur, The News Minute reported, but not stop at any of them. It will have 16 coaches, with automatic doors and seats that can rotate 180 degrees.

5. Another report on News18 said 'economy class' tickets will cost ₹921 (Chennai-Mysuru route) and 'executive class' ₹1,880. Fares for travel between Mysuru and Bengaluru will be ₹368 and ₹768, respectively.