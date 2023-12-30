Vande Bharat trains between Bengaluru - Coimbatore and Mangaluru - Madgaon launched. Full details

Karnataka got two new Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated six semi high-speed trains in the country. Vande Bharat trains between Bengaluru – Coimbatore and Mangaluru - Madgaon will be operated and with these new additions. Karnataka now has five Vande Bharat trains travelling to multiple destinations. Vande Bharat trains between Bengaluru - Coimbatore, Mangaluru - Madgoan launched

Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and Coimbatore is expected to benefit lot of students and business people as both cities have been busy destinations for multiple purposes. In Vande Bharat Express, a 380-kilometers distance is set to be covered in roughly six hours. The train will have stoppages at Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. The train starts at 5am in Coimbatore and reaches Bengaluru by 10.40 pm. From Bengaluru, it returns at 1.40 pm and reaches Coimbatore by 7.40 pm.

Vande Bharat train between Mangaluru and Madgaon is the first such semi high-speed train for Karnataka which doesn’t travel through Karnataka. This new service between two coastal cities is expected to boost tourism for both the states. The travel time between two cities in Vande Bharat Express is expected to be 4.45 hours and it will be operated on all days except on Thursday. It will have stoppages at Udupi and Karwar between Mangaluru and Madgaon. The train will start at Mangaluru central at 8.30 am and reach Madgaon by 1.15 pm. From Madgaon, it returns at 6.10 pm and reaches Mangaluru by 10.45 pm.

Bengaluru currently has Vande Bharat Trains to Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Mysuru, Hyderabad and Coimbatore.