Vistara commences services from Goa's Manohar International Airport to Bengaluru

Vistara on Tuesday commenced services to Goa's Manohar International Airport, connecting it to Bengaluru with direct daily flights, along with six weekly flights to and from Mumbai.

Vistara is a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines.

Vistara currently flies to Dabolim Airport (Goa International Airport) from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Here is the schedule of flights to and from the Manohar International Airport starting today:

"At Vistara, we remain committed to offering better connectivity to our customers by densifying our domestic network. The commencement of our operations at the Manohar International Airport will enhance our footprint in Goa and will enable us to better facilitate the growing traffic," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, in a release.

"We are certain that customers looking for direct connectivity to North Goa will appreciate the option of flying India's most loved airline," Kannan added.

The Union Cabinet earlier this year gave ex-post facto approval for the naming of Greenfield International Airport Mopa in Goa as Manohar International Airport as a mark of tribute to former Defence Minister and four-time Goa Chief Minister.

The greenfield airport at Mopa was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. (ANI)