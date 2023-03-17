Vistara to begin operations from Bengaluru airport's terminal 2

Tata Group-Singapore Airlines’ full-service carrier Vistara announced that they will be operating from Bengaluru airport’s latest terminal 2, starting from March 26. This will be the third airline to operate from the lush green terminal that made headlines when launched.

In an announcement, Vistara said, “Dear Bengaluru, we are moving to Terminal 2! Our flights will now operate from T2 effective 26-March-2023.” Vistara operates flights to Mumbai, Goa, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Chandigarh from Bengaluru.

Currently, Air Asia and Star airways are operating flights from terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. The operations at the latest terminal began on January 15 as Star Airways flight took off to Kalaburgi from Bengaluru. A five-lane way was also made ready for smoother vehicle arrivals and departures for pick up and drop of passengers at the airport.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the terminal 2, which was built based on a theme that showcases the ethos of Bengaluru as the garden city of India. The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly ₹13,000 crore, and it has a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square metres. This new terminal is expected to serve 25 million passengers a year. Another 4.41 lakh square metres will be added to the terminal during the second phase.

