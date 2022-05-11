Wakefit announces official nap time in the afternoon for employees
- A Bengaluru-based start-up Wakefit, which is popular for its mattresses, has announced an official afternoon nap time for its employees from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
In an internal company email, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, the co-founder of Wakefit, announced an official afternoon nap time for his employees from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The email was titled "Announcing Your Right To Nap", in which the start-up founder said, “We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now, and yet, have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest -the afternoon nap. We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will be taking things up a notch."
Quoting NASA and Harvard studies, Ramalingegowda said that afternoon naps help with memory, concentration, creativity, and productivity, and a 26-minute catnap can enhance performance by 33%, and prevent burnout.
He further wrote, “Keeping these in mind, we have decided to normalize afternoon naps at work and declare 2 to 2:30 pm as official nap time for all our employees. From now on, you will have the right to nap between 2 to 2.30 pm. Your calendar will be blocked during this time as official nap time. We are also working towards creating cosy nap pods and quiet rooms in the office to build the perfect nap environment for you,” and ended the email with “Looking forward to catching you sleeping at work.”
Netizens appreciated the move and shared their opinions on Wakefit's decision. While some called the move as humanising employees who are often looked at as productivity machines, some questioned on how it will actually work.
A user by the handle Dinesh Chandar wrote, "Companies needs to treat employees like real people and not "resource". Here is a Co-Founder of a Mattress company "Wakefit" #workreform"
Meanwhile, another user by the name Ravi Handa tweeted, "While I appreciate masters doing more for their servants, how exactly would a ‘half an hour nap time’ during working hours work? I mean can you go to sleep exactly at 2 and wake up at 2:30! (For those unaware I am referring to the nap time introduced by wakefit)."
-
Frame political reservation for OBCs in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to formulate political reservation for OBCs on the basis of the Socio-Educational and Economic Survey done in the state, and present the report to the Supreme Court with a request to conduct local body elections based on it.
-
Assaulted for speaking English in Delhi, alleges tattoo artist
New Delhi: A 27-year-old tattoo artist from Dehradun has alleged that a man assaulted, hurled racial slurs, and also got his dog to attack him for “speaking English” at a grocery store in South Delhi's Khirki Extension last week. A case was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station over the assault. The tattoo artist, Anshuman Thapa, said Thapa suffered dog bites and had to undergo surgery.
-
Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
Dehradun: A magnitude 4.6 earthquake at a depth of five kilometres hit eastern Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district around 10.03 am on Wednesday, according to National Centre for Seismology. This was the 12th temblor reported from the state in four months. Earthquakes of magnitudes ranging from 2.8 and 4.1 have hit the state's Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Almora and Chamoli districts since January this year.
-
Batch of ’22: Missed out on OG DU life, say students
It was when college had just begun in 2019 that a new set of students took admission in Delhi University, to feel and live what's popularly called as college life. Now, as farewell parties take place in various colleges, most final-year students say, “We have barely got the real DU deal!”
-
Punjab man held for putting up Khalistan flags at Himachal assembly
The special investigation team of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday arrested one of the two accused of putting up Khalistan flags at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha gate and scrawling graffiti on its boundary wall. Alias Raju, Harbir Singh, 30, a resident of Ward No 1, Sugar Mill Road, Morinda in Rupnagar district is being brought to Dharamshala and efforts are on to arrest his accomplice. Khalistan flags were put up at the Vidhan Sabha complex entry gate at Tapovan near Dharamshala on May 8.
