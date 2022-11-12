WATCH: Bengaluru student plays Vande Mataram tune on flute on Vande Bharat train

A video of a student from Bengaluru playing the Vande Mataram tune on his flute while on the Vande Bharat Express train is making rounds on social media. The train, the first Vande Bharat express of South India, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. It is set to run across the Chennai - Bengaluru - Mysuru route.

The video was posted by an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) official, Ananth Rupanagudi, on Twitter. “Aprameya Seshadri, a 12th student from Bengaluru, playing the wonderful Vande Mataram tune on the flute! #IndianRailways #VandeBharatTrain #VandeBharat,” he wrote.

The video has nearly 4,900 views so far. It shows the boy playing the flute while other passengers are listening with a smile. Watch the video below:

The video also showed an inside of the train, which netizens said looked like an aircraft. “The aesthetics of the chair car does not look bad at all,” a Twitter user replied.

Others said the Vande Bharat Express is not a huge upgrade from the existing Shatabdis. “Sir I love this vande Bharat initiative. It gives a modern look to our trains. But I don’t see how its a significant improvement on the already existing shatabdis. It seems flashy but even the seats aren’t as comfortable as normal ac chair cars in shatabdis,” another user commented.

Running at an average speed of 75 to 77 kilometres per hour (kmph), the train is the slowest among the five Vande Bharat Express trains launched in the country so far.

