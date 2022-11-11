Home / India News / South India to get its first Vande Bharat train today | Top points

india news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 07:45 AM IST

The new Vande Bharat train will run between Mysuru and Chennai and help cut travel time.

Vande Bharat Express' first trial run in South India. (File image)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday flag off India's fifth Vande Bharat from Bengaluru, making it the first semi-high-speed train in the South. The train will run between Mysuru and Chennai and help cut travel time. It will be inaugurated at KSR Bengaluru station and arrive in Chennai later.

Here are the top points on the new Vande Bharat train:

1) Passengers travelling from Chennai to Mysore will be charged 1,200 for a car chair and 2,295 for executive class; those traveling from Mysore to Chennai will have to pay 1,365 and 2,486 respectively.

2) The train will cover 500 km in 6 hours 30 minutes and will halt at two stops between Chennai and Mysore- Katpadi and Bengaluru, officials said. Regular operations will begin on Saturday.

3) "If run in full capacity, the train can touch Chennai from Bengaluru in just three hours,” news agency PTI quoted a railway official.

4) The train has been developed by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, and enabled with an intelligent braking system for better acceleration and deceleration.

5) All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seats.

6) The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.

(With bureau, PTI inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

