Watch | SUV rams into bike-borne riders in Bengaluru's Hulimavu, three injured

Four people were injured after an SUV rammed into three bikes near the Hulimavu area of Bengaluru on Monday, PTI reported. In a video posted by the agency on X, the SUV can be seen crashing into the bike riders.

Car rams into bikers in Bengaluru(PTI)

According to reports, the incident took place after the car driver identified as Abhishek Agarwal lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the bike-borne riders in the south of Bangalore.

The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. Responding to the video a netizen said, “How callous” while another commented, “Seems very weird and deliberate.”

The police have registered a case against the car driver.

In an unrelated incident, at least four people were injured in two hit-and-run incidents in Greater Noida during Diwali celebrations on Sunday night.

The first incident took place outside a residential society in Sector 119. A speeding Maruti Swift car hit three individuals, among them an eight-year-old girl who was attending Diwali celebrations. “My daughter, friend and his father-in-law were hit by a red Swift car around 10:54pm at Eldeco Aamantran in Sector 119, Noida. All three have been admitted to ICU at the Kailash Hospital in Noida and their conditions are critical," Kamesh Khatana, the girl's father, told HT Digital.

In the second occurrence, a security guard from a residential community reportedly sustained minor injuries when struck by a speeding vehicle on 7th Avenue within Gaur City 2, Greater Noida. Video of both the incidents went viral on social media.

The police said that they arrested both the culprits in connection with the crime.

(With PTI inputs)

