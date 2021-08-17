Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bengaluru news

Waterlogging areas in Bengaluru identified, will be fixed soon: K'taka minister

The Karnataka revenue minister said it has been decided to remove all such bottlenecks so that the water flows into the drain and there is no waterlogging.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Bengaluru: A car submerged partially in a waterlogged area following heavy rains overnight.(PTI / File)

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka on Tuesday said water logging areas in Bengaluru have been identified and will be fixed soon.

"I have instructed the officials to construct shoulder drains wherever necessary so that we can prevent water logging on Bengaluru streets," Ashoka said.

Noting that many roads witness traffic jams during rains due to waterlogging, he said it has been decided to remove all such bottlenecks so that the water flows into the drain and there is no water logging.

"We will not tolerate any sub-standard work. I recently inspected Commercial Street and ordered the contractor to relay the tiles. The road will get a new look within two months. I have asked officials to regularly inspect the works and take action against sub-standard works," he added.

The Minister further warned that if any official is found to be negligent, action will take action against the erring official.

