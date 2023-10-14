‘We have prioritised timely disbursement of money’: DK Shivakumar on allegations of Contractors' Association President

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Oct 14, 2023 08:43 AM IST

Karnataka States Contractors' Association President D Kempanna had alleged that they were not getting their payments from the State government.

Reacting to Contractor Association President Kempanna's press conference against the Karnataka government alleging non-release of pending bills, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the state government had prioritized releasing the funds.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

DCM DK Shivakumar said, "We have released the money, but some investigations are still pending. The government is actively looking into the ongoing projects. We have disbursed the funds as per Kempanna's previous statements. He can visit us if he wishes to discuss the matter further. We are committed to ensuring justice for the contractors. We have already released 65-70 per cent of the funds, and we have prioritised the timely disbursement of money."

Karnataka States Contractors' Association President D Kempanna had alleged that they were not getting their payments from the State government.

He said, “We have met the CM and Dy CM a few times and gave our appeal to them. However, the government is indifferent. The government should release at least 50 per cent of the outstanding amount. After the formation of the new government, payments have been stopped in the name of investigation.”

