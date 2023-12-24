We need Kannada and Malayalam too: Mohandas Pai on signage boards at Ayodhya's Ram temple

Former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai said that there is a need to install sign boards in Kannada and Malayalam as well at the Ram mandir of Ayodhya. His reaction came after reports said that the temple authorities have installed sign boards in Telugu and Tamil, for the sake of devotees who come from these southern states. Mohandas Pai (PTI)

Also Read - PM Modi congratulates Bengaluru people after Kempegowda International Airport's terminal-2 gets global award

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In an X post, Pai wrote, “We need Kannada and Malayalam too,” and tagged Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi.

Many people on social media even agreed with Mohandas Pai and asked why they did not have signage boards in Kannada as well. A user said, “If this is what it will be! This will be utterly disappointing! Many from Karnataka have contributed to this at every level.”

For the convenience of devotees arriving from various parts of the country, the signboards will be in different languages, including those spoken on a large scale such as Tamil and Telugu, Additional Director General of Polce Piyush Mordia said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22. He will also reportedly inaugurate the Ayodhya airport on December 30. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is closely monitoring the construction of the temple, has sent invitations to 7,000 people, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the January 22 ceremony.

The invitees include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

The trust has also invited 4,000 seers from across the country. Representatives from other countries are also set to visit Ayodhya on January 22 to witness the installation ceremony. “Representatives of 50 countries will be invited for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. The RSS will send invites through its office in these countries,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

(With PTI inputs)