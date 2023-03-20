‘We will provide 10 lakh jobs in next five years': Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participated in the - Yuvakranti Samavesha – that was held at Karnataka’s Belagavi on Monday. He slammed the ruling BJP government and claimed that the ‘40% government’ has ruined the careers of Karnataka’s young people.

Speaking at Belagavi, Rahul Gandhi said, “When I toured across the state during Bharat Jodo Yatra, unemployment was one issue that bothered the youngsters. I had spoken to thousands of young people to understand their issues and how the corrupt BJP government remained as a mute spectator on the unemployment issue. The Congress government will come to power in Karnataka, and I can assure 10 lakh jobs in the span of next five years. We will also fill the vacancies in the government sector, if voted to power.”

The Wayand MP has also launched the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme for the unemployed in the state. “The Yuva Nidhi scheme will immediately be implemented in the state, after winning the elections. The scheme will provide Rs. 3000 every month to unemployed youth with graduation degrees for two years. It will also provide Rs. 1500 every month as an allowance to those young people with a diploma and unemployed in the state,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also said that he is ready to tour any district in Karnataka ahead of assembly elections in the state. “As the assembly elections are approaching, I can already see a pro-Congress wave in the state. I am ready to tour any district in Karnataka, if the state unit wants me to. We are going to dethrone the corrupt BJP government,” he added. The assembly elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in May and official confirmation about the polling dates is awaited.

