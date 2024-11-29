'Well-built roads and footpaths': Can you guess this Bengaluru area from the 1960s?

A nostalgic photograph of Bengaluru from the 1950s, showcasing wider roads and footpaths, has gone viral on social media. Vintage Bengaluru photo from the 1950s.(X/@Bnglrweatherman)

The image, shared by a popular weather blogger, offers a glimpse of the city’s streets during that era, which appear notably spacious and uncluttered. The well-maintained footpaths and the sight of people cycling around the city highlight the contrast to Bengaluru’s current, crowded urban landscape.

The photo specifically captures the Coffee Board area, which, back in the 1950s, was far less congested compared to the bustling, densely packed neighborhood it is today.

Check out the post here:

The post has garnered over 70,000 views, thousands of likes and over a hundred comments on X (formerly Twitter).

X users have been commenting on the stark difference between Bengaluru’s past and present, sparking discussions about the city’s rapid growth and urban challenges.

How did X users react to the post?

Many users question how the city went from its once well-planned streets to the current chaotic infrastructure, suggesting that the focus should have been on replicating successful past models rather than compromising them. One commenter points out the shift from the visionary work of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya to the mismanagement by corrupt BBMP contractors. "The downfall was real from Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya to the corrupt BBMP contractors," the user said.

Others highlight the role of the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) and BBMP in the city's current woes, saying, “Traffic can be improved by 60% if Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) focuses on enforcement for traffic discipline and the BBMP on parking spaces & footpath encroachments. The failure of both in these matters are main cause of congestion and accidents.”

Additionally, some emphasize that the failure to scale up city planning to meet the needs of the growing population has led to poorly developed suburbs, with only the city core having some planning for parks and playgrounds.

