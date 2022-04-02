What is the ‘40% Commission’ charge against Bommai govt
- Congress minister Rahul Gandhi called the Karnataka government ‘the most corrupt’, bringing up the 40% commission remark during his recent visit to Karnataka.
During his two-day visit to Karnataka, Congress minister Rahul Gandhi gave the '40% commission minister' remark, saying that the Karnataka government is ‘the most corrupt’.
What is the ‘40% commission’ allegation?
The 40% commission remark was in reference to the allegations made by the Karnataka State Contractors Association that government officials, Karnataka BJP MLAs, and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa demand 40% commission or bribe from contractors for every project. The Association had even sent a letter to the Chief Minister, Prime Minister Modi and Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot. The letters have been unanswered but the BJP and the Minister have denied the allegations.
“After writing to the prime minister (on July 6, 2021), we had a lot of expectations. During the run up to (2018) elections, the prime minister termed the previous (Congress) regime as 10% government. we wrote to him stating that the bribery has increased to 40%." D Kempanna, Karnataka State Contractors’ Association President stated in a press conference March 27, as reported by Deccan Herald. 50,000 have now decided to go on a protest in April.
"10% of this bribe goes to the local MLA. Officials in the local bodies have to be given 5-7%. We have to pay another 5% to get our papers processed. The engineers overseeing the project have to be given 10%. Under this government, most times, the bribe becomes 45% of the project cost,” Kempanna is further quoted.
According to the latest allegations contractor and BJP member, Santhosh K Patil claims Eshwarappa charged him 40% commission for a work order. “I did not wait for a work order because Eshwarappa said he is the Minister and the final authority on this. So, I started the project. After that, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect because of by-elections in the district due to which, they said, they couldn’t give me the work order then. But Eshwarappa told me to not worry and continue with the work,” Patil told The News Minute.
However, the Minister in question clarified later that no work order has been issued as the work has not been sanctioned and the question of making payment for the alleged work doesn't arise. "I am appalled at the reaction of Congress MPs over a baseless allegation," he said and also informed that he has filed a defamation case against the contractor who made the said allegations.
Reports suggest that the Karnataka State Contractors Association, which has over 1 lakh members, has alleged that while government officials ask for hefty bribes, the state is yet to release dues worth Rs. 22,000 crore to them.
Ahead of the upcoming elections Congress is expected to use this controversy as fodder against the BJP government which is relying on the clean image of Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai. But considering Congress itself was tangled in the 'commission business' can it take the high moral ground on this?
-
Navratri: After two years, devotees throng temples in Ayodhya
After two years, temples in Ayodhya witnessed a huge turnout of devotees on the first day of Navratri on Saturday with Covid-19 cases ebbing. There were no large-scale Navratri celebrations in Ayodhya in 2020 and 2021 due to the state government's Covid -19 restrictions. The nine-day Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri dedicated to nine forms of goddess Durga began on Saturday and will end on April 10.
-
MCOCA charges dropped against Chhota Rajan in 1999 murder case
Mumbai: Twenty three years after the murder of an alleged member of the Dawood gang, Anil Sharma, the special court has held that the key accused gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan cannot be prosecuted under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for want of prosecution sanction. The special MCOCA court has dropped stringent charges against the Rajan gang and transferred the case to the regular court for trial.
-
Uttar Pradesh successful in eradicating encephalitis: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government has been successful in “eradicating” encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the launch of a campaign aimed at controlling communicable diseases in Siddharthnagar. Yogi Adityanath said encephalitis used to be a “curse” for eastern Uttar Pradesh. “We have been successful in eradicating it (encephalitis) completely. Our forefathers used to say that prevention is more important than cure,” Yogi Adityanath added.
-
Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner quits, likely to join AAP
The Karnataka government has accepted Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Bhaskar Rao's resignation on Friday. Bhaskar Rao had handed in a voluntary retirement notice based on personal grounds to also the Karnataka Chief Secretary, IAS officer P Ravi Kumar, in September last year. The Indian Express reported that Rao is likely to join politics next, and contest from the Bangalore South region in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections.
-
Unlicensed factory: Former UP minister, 13 others booked; huge quantity of raw meat recovered
The Meerut police have registered a case against 14 persons, including former UP minister and BSP leader Yakoob Qureshi, his wife and two sons, after recovery of a huge quantity of raw meat and other material from Qureshi's meat factory in Kharkhauda area here on Friday. Qureshi's meat factory Al Faheem Meatex is situated on Hapur Road and its exports frozen meat to many middle-east countries.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics